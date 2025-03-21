Air France: Flight declares emergency and returns to Paris airport after passenger loses mobile phone

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

21st Mar 2025, 3:04pm
Air Franceplaceholder image
Air France | NurPhoto via Getty Images
Air France flight from Paris has declared an emergency and turned back to the airport after the loss of a passenger’s mobile phone.

According to AirLive, flight AF750 departed Paris CDG Airport at 11.51am on Friday (March 21) for a 8hr 40m flight to Pointe-a-Pitre. However, the Boeing 777-300ER turned round and started to circle while flying at 31,000ft near France’s coast.

Air Franceplaceholder image
Air France | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Air France confirms that the flight, which was carrying 12 cabin crew and 375 passengers, decided to return to its departure airport as a precautionary measure.

The report added that the maintenance teams are currently working to locate the device to enable a new departure as soon as possible.

