Air France: Flight declares emergency and returns to Paris airport after passenger loses mobile phone
According to AirLive, flight AF750 departed Paris CDG Airport at 11.51am on Friday (March 21) for a 8hr 40m flight to Pointe-a-Pitre. However, the Boeing 777-300ER turned round and started to circle while flying at 31,000ft near France’s coast.
Air France confirms that the flight, which was carrying 12 cabin crew and 375 passengers, decided to return to its departure airport as a precautionary measure.
The report added that the maintenance teams are currently working to locate the device to enable a new departure as soon as possible.
