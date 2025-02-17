At least 18 injured after Delta Airlines plane crashes and flips on snowy runway at Toronto Pearson Airport

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

17th Feb 2025, 8:17pm
Delta Airlines plane flipped on its back at Toronto Pearson International Airport after it landed from Minneapolis.
Delta Airlines plane flipped on its back at Toronto Pearson International Airport after it landed from Minneapolis. | Tiffany Fong (X)
At least 18 people are believed to be injured after a Delta Airlines flipped on landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Photos circulating in online aviation forums appear to show the commercial jet flipped on its back on a snowy runway after it landed from Minneapolis. It is reported that the aircraft was carrying 80 passengers onboard.

Out of 18 people injured, three - including a child - are in a critical condition, according to local reports.

Toronto Pearson Airport confirmed the incident in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), assuring that all passengers and crew members are safe.

It wrote: “Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) has advised the public not to speculate on the incident. “It said on X: Our union is responding to an incident in Toronto with Delta Air Lines Endeavor Flight 4819. AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved.”

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, and authorities have not provided details on any potential injuries.

