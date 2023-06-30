The agreement will make it easier for Brits to live and work ‘down under’

The age limit for working visas in Australia is increasing from 30 to 35 (Photo: Getty Images)

Millions of Brits are being given the chance to live and work in Australia after the country raised its working holiday visa age limit.

As of Saturday 1 July, the age limit for working visas will increase from 30 to 35 meaning 16 million British adults will be eligible to apply.

The long-awaited amendment is part of the free trade agreement struck between the two countries in May, and is the first change to the visa since it was first introduced in 1975.

A further change to the working holiday visa will come one year later on 1 July 2024 when the existing two-year limit will be raised to three years. This does not need to be consecutive and comes without the requirement to carry out months of farm work during the stay.

The agreement will also make it easier for Australians to work and travel in the UK. Similar arrangements are due to be introduced in New Zealand on Friday (30 June), expanding working holiday visas up to 35-year-olds, with the increase in length of visas next July and a rise in the annual cap on UK Working Holiday Scheme to 15,000.

When the agreement was struck trade minister Nigel Huddleston said the changes would make it more “flexible” for Britons to choose what sector they work in when in the southern hemisphere, meaning those wanting to find employment in Australia and New Zealand “don’t have to go and work on a farm”.

Officials at the Department for Business and Trade said at the time of the agreement that the new rules agreed with Australia would also mean for the first time, UK service suppliers including architects, scientists, researchers, lawyers and accountants, will have access to visas to work in Australia without being subject to Canberra’s changing skilled occupation list.

As part of the Wellington agreement, UK professionals, such as lawyers and auditors, will be able to work in New Zealand more easily, and bring their families with them, according to the department.

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s UK and Northern Europe regional general manager, said the extension of the age limit from 18 to 30 to 18 to 35 presents “a world of openings to young professionals” and Australia is “ready to welcome them”.

She said: “Every year, more than 35,000 young Brits head to Australia to work and play, the Aussie way. Our research reveals close to half of 25- to 34-year-olds are considering working abroad to advance their careers, so this five-year age range increase presents a world of openings to these young professionals. And whilst the opportunities are endless, Australia also offers an incredible lifestyle – where else can you be in the boardroom at 4pm and by the beach an hour later?

“We’re sure there are many 30–35-year-olds who thought they had missed their chance to live and work Down Under who will jump at this exciting prospect; and Australia is ready to welcome them.”

According to Tourism Australia, there are around 35,000 arrivals from the UK on working holiday visas each year and many choose to stay on.

Restrictions are also easing for Australians, who will be eligible to apply for UK working holiday visas from July this year up to the age of 35, and stay for three years instead of two.