The train operator has launched the service to make rail travel more accessible

Avanti West Coast has become the first UK train trainline to launch a dedicated communication channel to quickly assist disabled travellers in a UK first.

Passengers can use WhatsApp to contact members of the train operator’s social media team who have knowledge of accessibility issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Travel Companion system is designed to ensure disabled customers get support quickly when they encounter problems, such as a station lift breaking down and not being able to find a member of staff for assistance.

Blind or partially sighted users also have the option of utilising the Be My Eyes app which involves sighted people lending their eyes to solve tasks. This could involve checking which ticket to present for their journey or reading the label on a food item.

Avanti West Coast accessibility and inclusion manager Brandon Peat said: “We know the value of creating a dialogue with those who have a shared understanding, which is why we’ve launched Travel Companion to connect our disabled customers with accessible travel experts during their journey.

“Through the use of accessible technology, our partnership with Be My Eyes, and first-hand knowledge from our people, we want to build a rapport with our disabled customers so we can assist them in the best possible way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By providing a dedicated channel, we hope those who may need additional assistance are reassured they can get that bit of extra help when they need it, as well as give them more confidence to make journeys independently.”

The company became the UK’s first train operator to launch a dedicated social media forum – Accessible Rail Travel with Avanti West Coast on Facebook – in April 2021.

At the time the Facebook page was created Emma Martell, Avanti West Coast’s head of social content, said: “We believe creating a sense of community with our customers through a private forum on social media can add real value for those who may need extra assistance.

“We want to both help them directly and enable them to help others, so everyone feels supported when planning or making a journey.

“By connecting people who have a shared understanding we want to build a support network, where tips and experiences for journeys on our route can be exchanged.

Advertisement

Advertisement