Birmingham New Street: commuters warned of morning delays and cancellations due to 'incident on tracks'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters at Birmingham New Street station are being warned of delays and possible cancellations this morning.
British Transport Police provided an update on X (formerly Twitter) in which it said officers were dealing with an “ongoing incident on the tracks”. The incident led to all lines being blocked with no services running earlier this morning.
While the lines have now reopened, there are still warnings that disruption will be felt on services throughout the morning. National Rail warned that disruption may be felt through until midday. Transport for West Midlands said in an update: "Rail lines at New Street have reopened. There is likely to be continued significant disruption as the timetables reform. Please consider delaying your journey, or using the bus and tram instead."
The routes affected by the incident include:
- Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Manchester Piccadilly / Lancaster/ Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and London Euston, and between Crewe and Birmingham New Street
- CrossCountry between York / Leeds and Plymouth, and between Manchester Piccadilly and Bournemouth / Paignton, and between Nottingham / Leicester and Birmingham New Street, and between Edinburgh / Stansted Airport / Manchester Piccadilly and Bristol Temple Meads
- London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Birmingham New Street and London Euston
- Transport for Wales between Holyhead / Chester / Aberystwyth and Birmingham International
- West Midlands Railway between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham International, and between Great Malvern and Birmingham New Street, and between Lichfield Trent Valley and Bromsgrove, and between Four Oaks and Redditch, and between Wolverhampton and Walsall
Tickets are being accepted on alternative bus routes, with National Express West Midlands saying: "National Express Bus are accepting rail tickets on all bus services This is due to an incident at New Street Station. Bus services may be busier than usual Allow more time to travel."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.