Hundreds of thousands of train routes were cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland last year – here’s how Avanti West Coast, LNER, TransPennine Express and Lumo all compare.

More than a quarter of a million trains were cancelled across Britain during the first 10 months of last year, new analysis shows.

Across Great Britain 275,000 train routes were cancelled at late notice – either partially or in full – in 2022/23, representing 4.9% of all services , according to NationalWorld analysis of data published by the Office of Rail and Road. Data for the financial year covers April 2022 to January 2023 – as the year is currently incomplete, the number of cancellations will likely be much higher.

The figures come after a year of chaos on the railways with ongoing industrial action causing headaches for commuters and travellers across the country. Strikes are ongoing and the next walk out by RMT Union will take place on 16, 18 and 30 March.

NationalWorld previously revealed how train operators closed 1.45 million delay compensation claims from passengers during a 12-week period last year, with 1.16 million (81%) resulting in a payout.

In England and Wales, 109,000 trains were partly cancelled and 146,500 were fully cancelled between April 2022 and January 2023, representing 5.1% of all trains, while in Scotland 6,000 were partly cancelled and 13,500 were fully cancelled, representing 3.7% of all trains.

The data only includes trains that were in the schedule as of 10pm the night before, so any trains cancelled before that time are not included.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express services, was found to have the greatest number of total cancellations with 69,000, followed by Northern Trains, which operates trains in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber, with 30,000. The Caledonian Sleeper and Lumo trains had the fewest number of cancellations with 65 and 124 respectively – however both operators run more limited services in comparison to others.

When looking at cancellations relative to the number of services offered, the picture changes. Here we reveal the train operators that had the greatest proportion of cancellations in 2022/23.

1 . CrossCountry CrossCountry had 5,672 cancellations, representing 8.9% of all planned trains. Photo Sales

2 . TransPennine Express TransPennine Express had 5,609 cancellations, representing 8.4% of all planned trains. Photo Sales

3 . Govia Thameslink Railway Govia Thameslink Railway had 68,800 cancellations, representing 7.9% of all planned trains. Photo Sales

4 . West Midlands Trains West Midlands Trains had 18,431 cancellations, representing 6.0% of all planned trains. Photo Sales