Passengers using CrossCountry trains are being warned of widespread travel disruption following industrial action by train workers.

Members of the RMT union are set to take part in the industrial action that will take place from Monday, June 9 until Saturday, October 25.

The action, formally classified as "action short of a strike", will see staff refusing to work overtime or rest days on weekdays and Saturdays. Though Sundays are excluded, the ban is expected to cause an increased number of short-notice cancellations across the network throughout the week.

The dispute stems from unresolved issues over rest-day working and pay agreements. CrossCountry confirmed that the impact will be most severe in roles involving Train Managers and Senior Conductors, where the overtime ban is expected to cause significant disruption.

Richard Morris, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: "We’re sorry to customers who will be disrupted by industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over this period, we know there will be more cancellations than usual across all routes from Monday 9 June.

“I’d ask those planning to travel to check their journey in advance, as well as on the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information."

The union has said the dispute centres on attempts by CrossCountry to undermine longstanding agreements. RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey stated: "CrossCountry is trying to wriggle out of agreements and block fair pay for our members. We will not accept that and our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action.

“Our members deserve proper recognition for the work they do, and we will campaign until they get it. We urge the employer and the Department for Transport to negotiate properly and help us reach a negotiated settlement."

Shiona Rolfe, Managing Director of CrossCountry, responded: "We are disappointed for our passengers that the RMT has announced an overtime ban. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT that avoids disruption for passengers and remain available to continue talks."

Passengers are strongly advised to check their journeys on the day of travel via its website or National Rail Enquiries. Information on alternative travel routes and how to claim for delays is also available on the CrossCountry website.