Three lanes on the Dart Charge have been shut due to a broken down heavy goods vehicle (HGV), causing major traffic delays.

National Highways has confirmed that the lanes on the A282 northbound between Junction 1B and Junction 1A were closed on Thursday afternoon, April 17 following the incident.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said: “3 lanes are closed on the #A282 northbound between J1B and J1A due to a broken down HGV with its brakes locked on. Recovery are on scene.”

The incident is causing significant disruption, with delays of up to 60 minutes currently being reported in the area.

Drivers are advised to check for updates and consider alternative routes while recovery efforts continue.