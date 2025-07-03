Dartford Crossing traffic: Southbound side of Queen Elizabeth II bridge is shut after lorry crash
The southbound side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing in London - which is named the A282 but is part of the M25 orbital route - is shut.
All traffic travelling southbound across the river - clockwise on the M25 and A282 - is being diverted through the east Dartford tunnel.
National Highways said: “Northbound tunnel traffic is therefore confined to using the west bore Dartford tunnel only with a height restriction of 4.8m (15ft 9in). Vehicles over this height will have to seek an alternative route via the clockwise M25.”
More details are available from www.trafficengland.com or the 24-hour phoneline on 0300 123 5000.
