A major motorway river crossing has been closed after a lorry hit a bridge.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing in London - which is named the A282 but is part of the M25 orbital route - is shut.

All traffic travelling southbound across the river - clockwise on the M25 and A282 - is being diverted through the east Dartford tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said: “Northbound tunnel traffic is therefore confined to using the west bore Dartford tunnel only with a height restriction of 4.8m (15ft 9in). Vehicles over this height will have to seek an alternative route via the clockwise M25.”

More details are available from www.trafficengland.com or the 24-hour phoneline on 0300 123 5000.