Delays on A1 in North Yorkshire after collision at Scotch Corner junction
Police say that a serious crash is causing traffic problems on a major road.
North Yorkshire Police are at Scotch Corner, a junction of the A1. A crash on the roundabout where the A6055 to Richmond meets the A66, which heads across the Dales to Penrith in Cumbria, is causing delays on the A1 itself as well.
Police say that the A6055 is currently closed and traffic is heavy at Scotch Corner - Junction 53 of the A1.
