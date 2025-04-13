Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long queues have been reported on a major motorway as it has been closed for work to a bridge.

The M1 is shut at Junction 18 for Crick in Northamptonshire. It’s a scheduled closure for work on the bridge, and traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the Junction, up and down the slip roads, and back on.

Workers on the M1 at Crick in Northamptonshire, where the motorway is closed at Junction 18 for bridge waterproofing work | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

But this has caused two hours of queues on the southbound side.

Explaining what is happening in advance, National Highways said: “Weather permitting, we’re due to complete our essential rewaterproofing of Crick bridge at junction 18 of the M1 in April.

“The southbound carriageway through the junction will be closed from 9pm on Friday 11 April to 6am on Monday 14 April, with a contingency date of 9pm on Friday 25 April to 6am on Monday 28 April. The diversion is up and over the junction using the slip roads, but long delays are expected so allow extra time for your journey.”