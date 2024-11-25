Passenger transport authorities in metropolitan areas in England should strengthen strategic control over city-regional public transport systems - including integrating digital mobility platforms such as Uber - to deliver better services, a group of University of Manchester experts has argued.

Writing in On Infrastructure - a newly released collection of articles from Policy@Manchester - Professor Michael Hodson, Professor Andrew McMeekin and Dr Andrew Lockhart describe how, over the last 15 years, digital mobility platforms for ride hailing like Uber, bike sharing like Beryl, e-scooter rental like Lime and journey planning apps like Citymapper have become common in urban societies.

“They are often seen as ‘disrupting’ the organisation of existing public transport systems and creating competition,” the authors explain. “Yet these platforms can be strategically incorporated into existing systems by public authorities aiming to address public policy priorities and improve systems. They also address sustainability challenges, especially in accelerating the shift away from personal car use.”

Hodson, McMeekin and Lockhart acknowledge that digital systems and existing transport systems can be organised in different ways, but add, “policymakers and public bodies must navigate the tension between contributing to public policy goals and creating new markets and commercial opportunities for private platform providers.” They continue: “Given this dilemma, there is a need for bodies such as the UK Department for Transport (DfT) to develop a clear position in response.”

The University of Manchester academics contend that establishing who controls platforms, “has profound implications at city-regional scale, where transport authorities must consider how the public good is best served by the opportunities they provide.”

They write: “Strategy at this scale needs to decide how platforms and the existing transport system should be organised and which transport services, infrastructures and sources of data should be under public control. This clearly requires a framework to support challenging and ongoing conversations on this issue within combined authorities and transport authorities, and with national government.”

Drawing on their own research and expertise, Hodson, McMeekin and Lockhart reveal that they have developed a framework, known as the Urban Digital Stack, to assist policymakers in considering how multiple platforms should be organised in relation to existing urban public transport systems.

“Looking at how multiple platforms can be shaped and organised by existing urban decision makers and public transport systems, we focus on how platforms can add to the existing landscape of urban public transport systems,” they explain. “The tool explores what social and political challenges this raises for the control of existing and digital forms of infrastructure, and implications for the organisation and ownership of data.”

They add: “The Stack does not provide simple prescriptions. Its purpose is to help urban policymakers and decision makers to think about and to debate key challenges and questions with colleagues and other stakeholders and to support them in developing strategies and plans for responding to the challenge of digital mobility platforms.”

On Infrastructure is available to read on the Policy@Manchester website.