'Do not travel' advice issued after trains between Leeds and London cancelled causing 'major disruption'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters are facing major disruption this afternoon (March 6) and have been advised not to travel, as trains between Leeds and London continue to be cancelled. It comes as a result of a fault with a signalling system, an operator has reported.
The fault has resulted in all lines between Grantham and Newark North Gate being blocked. The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
A spokesperson for LNER said: "A fault with the signalling system between Grantham and Newark North Gate means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."
They added: "Due to the severity of today's disruption and there currently being no estimate for lines to reopen, LNER are advising customers not to travel today, Wednesday 6 March. Ticket can be used throughout Thursday 7 March at no extra cost. If travelling tomorrow, we recommend making a seat reservation where possible."
Lines reopen - but services not yet resumed
The line between Grantham and Newark, which was blocked, has reportedly been reopened.
It comes as operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) said it would no longer accept any more disrupted customers with tickets for LNER services, as was the case earlier today.
A spokesperson for EMR said: "The line between Grantham and Newark has now been reopened, LNER are now looking at resuming their train service.
"Regrettably due to EMR trains [becoming] severely overcrowded we will no [longer be] able to accept any further disrupted customers from the East Coast Mainline."
Customers can use LNER tickets with other operators
LNER has shared a list of other operators with which tickets can be used at no extra cost. They are -
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds, York and Newcastle in both directions
- Northern via any route, including services between Sheffield and Doncaster, Manchester and Leeds, Leeds and York, and between Leeds, Harrogate, Bradford and Skipton
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras and Sheffield in both directions
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh in both directions
- Great Northern and Thameslink between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, Peterborough in both directions
- Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull
- Grand Central between London Kings Cross, York, Sunderland and Bradford in both directions
- ScotRail between Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Edinburgh / Glasgow. Please note that services are reduced between London Euston and Manchester are being disrupted due to damage to the overhead electric wires at Cheddington, and services operating between London Euston and Scotland are also reduced. If using the West Coast Mainline, please check your connecting service.
Here are the trains that have been cancelled
So far, these are the Leeds trains that have been cancelled -
LNER is advising customers not to travel today
A signalling issue has resulted in train lines being blocked, resulting in the cancellation of a number of services today.
