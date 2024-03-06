Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters are facing major disruption this afternoon (March 6) and have been advised not to travel, as trains between Leeds and London continue to be cancelled. It comes as a result of a fault with a signalling system, an operator has reported.

The fault has resulted in all lines between Grantham and Newark North Gate being blocked. The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

A spokesperson for LNER said: "A fault with the signalling system between Grantham and Newark North Gate means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day."

They added: "Due to the severity of today's disruption and there currently being no estimate for lines to reopen, LNER are advising customers not to travel today, Wednesday 6 March. Ticket can be used throughout Thursday 7 March at no extra cost. If travelling tomorrow, we recommend making a seat reservation where possible."