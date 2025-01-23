Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elderly and disabled drivers may be able to avoid higher car tax fees set to take effect next year.

The announcement comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates will rise in the new financial year in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation rate. Additionally, significant tax hikes will apply to first-year rates for new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2025.

The changes are part of a broader effort to encourage drivers to switch to zero-emission vehicles, which will remain the cheapest option after April. The government is urging drivers to check if they qualify for exemptions or reductions in VED payments, particularly if they have certain medical conditions or receive specific benefits.

To qualify for a full VED exemption, the vehicle must be registered in the driver’s name or a nominated driver’s name and used solely for the disabled person’s personal needs. Eligible drivers include those who receive:

The higher rate mobility component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

The enhanced rate mobility component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

The enhanced rate mobility component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP)

The higher rate mobility component of Child Disability Payment

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

Armed Forces Independence Payment

According to guidance from the GOV.UK website, drivers can only apply the exemption to one vehicle at a time. If they own multiple vehicles, they must choose which one will be exempt. First-time claimants must apply at a Post Office branch when registering for vehicle tax.

Drivers who receive the standard rate mobility component of PIP or ADP may also be eligible for a 50% reduction in their VED payments. To claim this discount, motorists must provide a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions confirming their PIP rate and the dates they received it, or an ADP decision letter from Social Security Scotland. Additional required documents include the V5C vehicle log book, a V10 form, proof of a valid MOT, an original goods vehicle testing certificate (if applicable), a cheque or payable order for 50% of the full car tax rate, and an insurance certificate or cover note for residents of Northern Ireland.

The Motability Scheme is another option for drivers who receive mobility components of certain benefits, offering additional support for those in need.

The upcoming tax changes will also see first-year rates for new cars rise significantly starting April 1, 2025. Zero-emission vehicles will see the smallest increase, with owners paying just £10. Vehicles emitting 1-50g/km of CO2 will pay £110, while those emitting 51-75g/km of CO2 will be charged £130.