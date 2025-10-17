Elizabeth Line: Service from Paddington to Heathrow and Reading suspended while police deal with a dead body on line

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
A railway line has been suspended while the emergency services deal with a “casualty on the track”.

The service between Paddington and Heathrow Airport, and Paddington and Reading has been suspended while the incident is dealt with.

The person was found on the tracks at Hanwell railway station, after police were called at 12.15pm today. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Transport for London says that tickets are being accepted on London Underground, bus services and Southwestern Railway between Waterloo and Reading so passengers can still complete their journeys.

There are also minor delays on the line between Whitechapel and Abbey Wood in east London.

