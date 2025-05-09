Elizabeth Line: TfL reports severe delays after vandalism near Whitechapel
There are “severe delays” on the Elizabeth Line underground service because of vandalism.
Transport for London says that the affected stretch is between Shenfield and Whitechapel, and that Network Rail is fixing equipment damaged by vandalism.
It says that the rest of the line is seeing a good service, and that passengers on that stretch can use any Underground route to get to their destination.
It has also reported that there are long delays on the length of the Piccadilly Line while faulty track is repair at Caledonian Road. Passengers can use Underground tickets on buses and the Elizabeth line if they wish.
