Trains into London will be cancelled once again on Tuesday following a 'landslip'.

The incident between Coventry and Rugby means the line towards London Euston is blocked. The line from London Euston towards Birmingham New Street is open, allowing some trains to run. National Rail warns that passengers can expect cancellations and delays on Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services.

The disruption follows cancellations on Monday and is expected to continue until at least the rest of the day. Passengers with tickets for Avanti trains between Euston and stations including Edinburgh, Glasgow Central, Blackpool North, Wolverhampton and Birmingham should check before they travel.

For those who are on impacted services on the Birmingham route towards London, tickets may be used on additional services for no extra cost. This includes London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway via any reasonable route, Transport for Wales between Wolverhampton and Birmingham International, Chiltern Railways between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Reading and Great Western Railway between Reading and London Paddington.

London Northwestern Railway disruption affects between Euston and Birmingham New Street, Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Coventry. Tickets can be used on routes includes London Northwestern Railway to Crewe for connections with CrossCountry services at Nuneaton (for services to Coventry) and Tamworth (for services to Birmingham New Street), West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley, West Midlands Railway between Birmingham New Street and Rugeley Trent Valley, Chiltern Railways via any reasonable route, or CrossCountry via any reasonable route. They will also be accepted on Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Wolverhampton, however caution is advised as these services are also affected as detailed above.