Newcastle International Airport. Picture: NCJ Media.

Popular travel agency Tui has announced that holiday-goers flying from Newcastle International Airport will now be able to fly directly to North Africa, as a new route is introduced.

Tui, which is the leading global travel and leisure company has revealed a brand-new route from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco, as part of a boost to its summer 2025 programme.

The summer 2025 programme also includes a capacity increase, as 30,000 seats have been added on flights from Newcastle International Airport.

The programme will include 80 weekly flights to 13 countries and 30 destinations for those flying from Newcastle.

27 weekly flights will be added for those travelling to Spain from Newcastle, which includes 12 weekly flights to the Balearics offering 100,00 seats, nine weekly flights to Canaries offering over 90,000 seats, and six weekly flights to Mainland Spain offering over 55,000 seats.

For those visiting Greece, 18 weekly flights from Newcastle have been added. This includes an offer of over 150,000 seats to destinations such as Corfu, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Kos, Heraklion, Kefalonia and Skiathos.

90,000 seats have been added to Turkey destinations, to Antalaya and Dalaman. This also includes long-haul flights to Cancun and Orlando-Melbourne Florida, as well as five weekly flights in support of the Marelle Cruise programme, with destinations including Corfu, Paphos, Dubrovnik and Palma de Mallorca.

Seven exclusive routes have also been introduced for summer 2025, to destinations such as Cancun, Enfidha, Hurghada, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Naples, Sal and Sharm El Sheikh.

Andrew Flintham, TUI UK&I Manager Director, said: “We are seeing an increase in demand from the North East region, which is why we have added an additional 30,000 seats to our summer 2025 programme including an exciting new route to Agadir, Morocco.

“This now means that there will be more flights to Turkey, Spain and Greece giving customers more choice not only in destination but also in holiday duration and flight times.

“Our customers want to go on the holiday best for them, and they want to be able to fly out of their local airport.”