Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four males have been taken to the hospital after a fire engine overturned on the M65, causing traffic chaos.

The police were called to the westbound slip road of the M65 at Junction 10 at 2.22pm today following a report that a fire engine had gone down a bank and overturned. One of the four males taken to hospital has suffered a head injury.

The slip road is currently closed and is expected to be so for some time. Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route, and the incident has caused problems on the roads in Burnley.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...