Four men taken to hospital after fire engine overturns on the M65 causing traffic chaos in Burnley
The police were called to the westbound slip road of the M65 at Junction 10 at 2.22pm today following a report that a fire engine had gone down a bank and overturned. One of the four males taken to hospital has suffered a head injury.
The slip road is currently closed and is expected to be so for some time. Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route, and the incident has caused problems on the roads in Burnley.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 752 of 15th June 2024.
