France travel alert: UK holidaymakers warned of industrial action disrupting flights and public transport
British holidaymakers travelling to France have been warned of an industrial action taking place throughout June, potentially disrupting public transportation including flights. Foreign, Commenwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said these strikes are expected to impact ferry routes and flights across the country, with some services being diverted or cancelled.
FCDO said on its website: “Throughout June, planned industrial action by port worker and air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt some ferry routes and flights across France, with some routes and flights diverted or cancelled. Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.
“Until September, possible industrial action may cause disruption on the Paris public transport system (RATP). Check the RATP website for live service updates.”
The previous strike caused the cancellation of 75% of flights to and from Orly Airport and 55% at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, with experts warning that this level of disruption could be repeated during the ongoing industrial action.
