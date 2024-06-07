Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holidaymakers travelling to France have been warned of an industrial action taking place in June

British holidaymakers travelling to France have been warned of an industrial action taking place throughout June, potentially disrupting public transportation including flights. Foreign, Commenwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said these strikes are expected to impact ferry routes and flights across the country, with some services being diverted or cancelled.

FCDO said on its website: “Throughout June, planned industrial action by port worker and air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt some ferry routes and flights across France, with some routes and flights diverted or cancelled. Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Until September, possible industrial action may cause disruption on the Paris public transport system (RATP). Check the RATP website for live service updates.”

Holidaymakers travelling to France have been warned of an industrial action taking place in June