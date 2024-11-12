A motorway is closed in both directions as police investigate after a teenage girl was killed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M5 is shut both ways between Junction 24 for Bridgwater and Junction 25 for Taunton following a fatal collision.

It involved a pedestrian and a car and happened at about 11pm yesterday. The pedestrian, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avon and Somerset Police say her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer, adding: “Our thoughts are with them.”

Read More Video shows extent of M6 motorway after lorry driver killed and five injured in crash

No one else was injured in the collision. Police say the M5 is expected to remain closed for some time while enquiries are carried out. A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.

National Highways says that the motorway is likely to stay closed until midday. There are delays of 45 minutes southbound with four miles of queues and 10-minute delays northbound.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage which could help police can call 101 with the log number 1170 of November 11.