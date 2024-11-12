Girl, 17, killed after walking on M5 in Somerset
The M5 is shut both ways between Junction 24 for Bridgwater and Junction 25 for Taunton following a fatal collision.
It involved a pedestrian and a car and happened at about 11pm yesterday. The pedestrian, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police say her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer, adding: “Our thoughts are with them.”
No one else was injured in the collision. Police say the M5 is expected to remain closed for some time while enquiries are carried out. A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.
National Highways says that the motorway is likely to stay closed until midday. There are delays of 45 minutes southbound with four miles of queues and 10-minute delays northbound.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage which could help police can call 101 with the log number 1170 of November 11.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.