Passengers have been warned of a travel disruption on a major railway line in London following an 'incident'. Emergency services were deployed to deal with the incident between London Paddington and Reading on Thursday morning (February), resulting in the closure of the line.

In an afternoon update, the Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line has now reopened but some services will still be cancelled or delayed by up to 100 minutes, with disruption until the end of the day.