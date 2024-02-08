Great Western Railway: London Paddington & Reading reopen but delays up to 100 minutes following 'incident'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Passengers have been warned of a travel disruption on a major railway line in London following an 'incident'. Emergency services were deployed to deal with the incident between London Paddington and Reading on Thursday morning (February), resulting in the closure of the line.
In an afternoon update, the Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line has now reopened but some services will still be cancelled or delayed by up to 100 minutes, with disruption until the end of the day.
GWR said ticket acceptance is in place on the following routes, which include Chiltern Railways, London Underground, and South Western Railway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.