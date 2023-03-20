More than 1,400 staff at Heathrow Airport are to walk out for 10 days over pay during the busy Easter holiday period

Travellers face almost two weeks of severe disruption at Heathrow airport over Easter as security staff go on strike.

More than 1,400 security guards represented by the Unite union will stage 10 days of industrial action during the school Easter holidays, threatening huge upheaval to family holiday plans.

The strikes will take place from Friday 31 March until Sunday 9 April, affecting passenger and cargo services at the UK’s busiest airport. The union says it is taking action over the “poverty wages” paid by the airport, which have left staff facing a real-terms pay cut.

The airport’s operator - Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) - said it had contingency plans in place to limit the disruption and urged the union to accept its latest pay offer.

The strike action involves the security guards employed at Terminal Five which is used exclusively by British Airways and Campus security guards who are responsible for checking all cargo that enters the airport. However, it is likely that the strikes will affect other flights from other terminals and airlines as the airport moves staff from other locations to cover T5.

Passengers travelling from Heathrow Terminal 5 over Easter have been told to expect delays (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Heathrow Airport are on poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries. It is the airport’s workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase.”

The union said that the offer of a 10% increase in the face of inflation at 13%, combined with several years of pay freezes, amounted to a pay cut that left workers struggling to make ends meet. A security guard at Heathrow earns from £24,000, according to the union.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Strike action will cause huge disruption and delays at Heathrow throughout Easter but this dispute is entirely of HAL’s own making it has had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but has failed to do so.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Passengers can be reassured that we have contingency plans which will keep the airport open and operational despite unnecessary threats of strike action by Unite.

“We have proposed an inflation-beating 10% increase in pay which the public will recognise is fair and a majority of our colleagues have told Unite is not worth striking over. We urge Unite to come back to the table to discuss implementing it.

