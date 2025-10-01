One side of the M25 is shut at Heathrow Airport - with traffic authorities warning passengers to leave extra time for their journey.

National Highways has reported that “a serious collision” has closed the M25 clockwise at Junction J14, the turning for Heathrow Airport.

Traffic queuing to leave and then rejoin the M25 at Junction 14 after an accident near Heathrow Airport | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Traffic is having to leave the motorway at the junction’s slip road and rejoin it on the other slip road, in what is called an “up and over” closure.

There are delays of about an hour and National Highways said: “If heading to HeathrowAirport allow plenty of time for your journey.”