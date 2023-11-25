Passengers who would usually use the Heathrow Express rail service to travel to Heathrow Airport are being advised to use alternative travel methods this weekend

Heathrow Express rail services are suspended this weekend (November 25 and 26). Images by Adobe Photos.

Holidaymakers will need to find alternative forms of transport this weekend as the Heathrow Express is closed.

The rail service, which links London Paddington and Heathrow Airport, will be shut today (Saturday November 25) and tomorrow (Sunday November 26). The suspension is happening due to planned engineering works.

The closure was announced to customers earlier this month. A statement on the Heathrow Express website read: "There will be no rail or London Underground services to or from Heathrow Terminal 5 Station all day on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November, as well as early morning on Monday 27 November.

"Over this period, there will also be no Heathrow Express or Elizabeth line services to any Heathrow stations. Piccadilly line trains will be operating between Central London, and Heathrow, first calling at Terminal 4, then Terminals 2 & 3, but will not call at Terminal 5."

People were told that a replacement bus service would be available, but warned that it will be extremely busy. The statement continued: "An inter-terminal transfer bus service will be in operation between Terminals 2 & 3 and Terminal 5, starting from Chapel Lane bus stop (near Heathrow Central Bus Station). Passengers wishing to travel between Terminal 4 and Terminal 5 should use the free H30 bus.

"Passengers should plan their journeys before travelling, and allow for additional time where necessary as the replacement bus services will be busy." A message on the Heathrow Express X account posted this morning (November 25) encouraged people to seek alternative travel methods to and from Heathrow, and apologised for the inconvenience.

