Is the Inner circle running? Glasgow subway stops after signalling problems
The Glasgow subway circles the city centre and West End area and has 15 stations on a ten-mile loop that loops around the River Clyde.
The Outer circle runs clockwise and the Inner circle runs anti-clockwise.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, which runs the 15-stop subway, said earlier this morning that the Inner circle is suspended due to a signalling fault, although the Outer circle was running as normal. But in an update it has said that the Inner circle is now fully operational again.
