Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
A subway has resumed running normally after signalling issues earlier today.

The Glasgow subway circles the city centre and West End area and has 15 stations on a ten-mile loop that loops around the River Clyde.

An Inner circle train at West Street station in GlasgowAn Inner circle train at West Street station in Glasgow
The Outer circle runs clockwise and the Inner circle runs anti-clockwise.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, which runs the 15-stop subway, said earlier this morning that the Inner circle is suspended due to a signalling fault, although the Outer circle was running as normal. But in an update it has said that the Inner circle is now fully operational again.

