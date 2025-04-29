A subway has resumed running normally after signalling issues earlier today.

The Glasgow subway circles the city centre and West End area and has 15 stations on a ten-mile loop that loops around the River Clyde.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, which runs the 15-stop subway, said earlier this morning that the Inner circle is suspended due to a signalling fault, although the Outer circle was running as normal. But in an update it has said that the Inner circle is now fully operational again.