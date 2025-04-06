Is A1 shut?: Southbound carriageway in Cambridgeshire near Stamford closed 'all morning' after serious crash
Cambridgeshire Police are currently at the scene managing the incident, and the carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning to allow for a full collision investigation.
National Highways said contractors are en route to support the closure and ensure traffic management is in place. It said: “This (closure)is due to a serious collision that @roadpoliceBCH are dealing with. The road will remain closed throughout the morning.”
Diversion routes are currently in place.
