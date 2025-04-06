Is A1 shut?: Southbound carriageway in Cambridgeshire near Stamford closed 'all morning' after serious crash

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
The A1 in Cambridgeshire near Stamford is closed all morning following a serious collisionThe A1 in Cambridgeshire near Stamford is closed all morning following a serious collision
The A1 in Cambridgeshire near Stamford is closed all morning following a serious collision | Getty
A serious road collision has forced the closure of the A1 southbound in Cambridgeshire between the A43 Wothorpe junction and the B1081 near Stamford.

Cambridgeshire Police are currently at the scene managing the incident, and the carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning to allow for a full collision investigation.

National Highways said contractors are en route to support the closure and ensure traffic management is in place. It said: “This (closure)is due to a serious collision that @roadpoliceBCH are dealing with. The road will remain closed throughout the morning.”

Diversion routes are currently in place.

