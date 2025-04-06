The A1 in Cambridgeshire near Stamford is closed all morning following a serious collision | Getty

A serious road collision has forced the closure of the A1 southbound in Cambridgeshire between the A43 Wothorpe junction and the B1081 near Stamford.

Cambridgeshire Police are currently at the scene managing the incident, and the carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning to allow for a full collision investigation.

Diversion routes are currently in place.