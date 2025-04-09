Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven police officers were taken to hospital after a collision during a vehicle pursuit on the A1 in Tyne and Wear.

The crash occurred at around 2.30am of Wednesday, April 9, on the northbound section of the A1 near the Derwent Haugh Road junction, involving multiple vehicles, including a BMW M Sport. The incident has resulted in the closure of the A1 in both directions between Junction 73 (Swalwell) and Junction 75 (Denton).

According to Northumbria Police, four officers have since been discharged, while two remain in hospital under observation, and one is being treated for a leg injury. All seven are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the BMW were uninjured. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while a woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting dangerous driving. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.

Northumbria Police confirmed that a full investigation is underway due to the severity of the crash and said it would be “protracted.”

The A1 is expected to remain closed in both directions into Wednesday afternoon, with no official diversion route in place. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternative roads.

Emergency services remain on the scene. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while recovery and investigation work is ongoing.