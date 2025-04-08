Is the A23 closed? Northbound side of West Sussex road is shut after fuel spill
There was a collision yesterday which led to a fuel spillage, says National Highways.
This means that the A23 in West Sussex will be shut on the northbound side from the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood for emergency resurfacing. National Highways says that the road will be closed for the rush-hour.
The AA’s route planner service says the first incident was reported just after 3pm on Monday.
