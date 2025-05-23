A motorway was closed after a crash in which a car overturned.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A3M in Hampshire was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Horndean and Junction 3 for Waterlooville.

National Highways says a diversion route was set up. It has now said that after a period during which one of the two lanes has closed, both are now reopen.

For more information available go to National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by call 0300 123 5000.