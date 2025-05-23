Is the A3M open in Hampshire? Traffic update as motorway crash sees car overturn
A motorway was closed after a crash in which a car overturned.
The A3M in Hampshire was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Horndean and Junction 3 for Waterlooville.
National Highways says a diversion route was set up. It has now said that after a period during which one of the two lanes has closed, both are now reopen.
For more information available go to National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by call 0300 123 5000.
