Is the A3M open in Hampshire? Traffic update as motorway crash sees car overturn

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

23rd May 2025, 7:54am

A motorway was closed after a crash in which a car overturned.

The A3M in Hampshire was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Horndean and Junction 3 for Waterlooville.

National Highways says a diversion route was set up. It has now said that after a period during which one of the two lanes has closed, both are now reopen.

For more information available go to National Highways at www.trafficengland.com  or by call 0300 123 5000.

