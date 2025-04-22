Is A49 shut?: Serious multi-vehicle crash closes southbound carriageway near Hereford, emergency services at scene
The closure affects the stretch between the A438 and A465, with emergency services currently at the scene. National Highways confirmed the incident on Tuesday and warned of significant delays in the area.
In a statement, National Highways said: “The A49 in Herefordshire is closed southbound between the A438 and A465 near Hereford, due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.”
Non-HGV traffic is currently being diverted through local roads including St Nicholas Street, Bridge Street, and St Martin's Street.
West Mercia Police are leading the response and advised that the road is likely to remain closed for an extended period while investigations and vehicle recovery take place.
“The road is expected to remain closed for a protracted period whilst they conduct collision investigation, vehicle recovery and clear up,” police said.
Herefordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service have also responded to the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
