There are long queues on a major motorway after a vehicle caught fire,

At first two lanes were closed on the southbound M1 on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border between Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 27 for Underwood.

The M1 southbound between Alfreton and Underwood on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 after a vehicle fire | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Now after emergency services dealt with the blaze, there is only one lane closed but there are still 50-minute delays for drivers, says National Highways, with several miles of queues.

This morning the A34 and the M40, both in Oxfordshire, have been closed after separate collisions.