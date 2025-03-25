Is the M1 closed? Vehicle fire sees one lane closed southbound and long queues form
There are long queues on a major motorway after a vehicle caught fire,
At first two lanes were closed on the southbound M1 on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border between Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 27 for Underwood.
Now after emergency services dealt with the blaze, there is only one lane closed but there are still 50-minute delays for drivers, says National Highways, with several miles of queues.
This morning the A34 and the M40, both in Oxfordshire, have been closed after separate collisions.
