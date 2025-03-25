Is the M1 closed? Vehicle fire sees one lane closed southbound and long queues form

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

25th Mar 2025, 8:42am
There are long queues on a major motorway after a vehicle caught fire,

At first two lanes were closed on the southbound M1 on the Derbyshire-Nottinghamshire border between Junction 28 for Alfreton and Junction 27 for Underwood.

The M1 southbound between Alfreton and Underwood on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 after a vehicle fireplaceholder image
The M1 southbound between Alfreton and Underwood on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 after a vehicle fire | motorwaycameras.co.uk

Now after emergency services dealt with the blaze, there is only one lane closed but there are still 50-minute delays for drivers, says National Highways, with several miles of queues.

This morning the A34 and the M40, both in Oxfordshire, have been closed after separate collisions.

Related topics:NottinghamshireDerbyshireM40OxfordshireNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice