The M1 in Bedfordshire has been shut following a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways said: “The M1 in Bedfordshire is closed northbound between J12 near Flitwick and J13 near Milton Keynes due to a multi-vehicle collision involving one vehicle that has crossed from the northbound to the southbound carriageway.

The traffic service said: “Emergency Services are in attendance. Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene of the incident.”