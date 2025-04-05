Is M1 shut?: Police close Bedfordshire motorway between Flitwick and Milton Keynes after multi-vehicle crash
National Highways said: “The M1 in Bedfordshire is closed northbound between J12 near Flitwick and J13 near Milton Keynes due to a multi-vehicle collision involving one vehicle that has crossed from the northbound to the southbound carriageway.
The traffic service said: “Emergency Services are in attendance. Traffic caught within the closure is in the process of being released past the scene of the incident.”
