Drivers are facing delays on the M20 in Kent after a lorry fire.

National Highways said the incident has forced the closure of the westbound carriageway between Junction 12 (Cheriton) and Junction 11 (Westenhanger).

Emergency services, including Kent Fire and Rescue, are on the scene dealing with the incident. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance, assisting with traffic management.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and follow the designated diversion route marked by the hollow square symbol on road signs.

Diversion details: Exit the M20 westbound at J12 , join the A20 (Ashford Road) , and ccontinue along the A20 to re-join the M20 at J11.

The traffic service has yet to confirm when the carriageway will reopen but normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.