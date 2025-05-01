Is M20 still shut?: Road closed between Cheriton and Westenhanger in Kent due to lorry fire, when it'll reopen
National Highways said the incident has forced the closure of the westbound carriageway between Junction 12 (Cheriton) and Junction 11 (Westenhanger).
Emergency services, including Kent Fire and Rescue, are on the scene dealing with the incident. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance, assisting with traffic management.
According to National Highways: “The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J12 (Cheriton) and J11 (Westenhanger) due to a lorry fire. Emergency services including Kent Fire and Rescue are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.”
Motorists are being advised to expect delays and follow the designated diversion route marked by the hollow square symbol on road signs.
Diversion details: Exit the M20 westbound at J12 , join the A20 (Ashford Road) , and ccontinue along the A20 to re-join the M20 at J11.
The traffic service has yet to confirm when the carriageway will reopen but normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
