Is M25 still shut?: Motorway to reopen after lorry fire causes major delays in Kent
The incident occurred between Junction 6 (Godstone) and Junction 5 (M26), prompting National Highways to close the anti-clockwise side of the motorway. Due to high levels of smoke, the clockwise carriageway was also temporarily brought to a halt, along with the closure of the A21 northbound link road to the M25 clockwise.
National Highways said in an earlier update: “The #M25 in #Kent remains closed anti-clockwise between J6 (#Godstone) and J5 (#M26) due to a lorry fire. Clockwise has now also been stopped due to smoke levels. The #A21 northbound link road to #M25 clockwise is also closed. This means there is no access to the #M26 east.”
In a more recent update, National Highways confirmed that traffic caught within the closure had been released and efforts to reopen the road were underway: “We're now in the process of re-opening the #M25 in #Kent anti-clockwise between J6 (#Godstone) & J5 (#M26) following this lorry fire. Traffic caught within the closure has been released past the scene and we'll have all other traffic moving again very soon.”
