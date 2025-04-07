Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lorry fire on the M25 in Kent caused significant disruption on Monday afternoon, with carriageways affected by closures and heavy smoke.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between Junction 6 (Godstone) and Junction 5 (M26), prompting National Highways to close the anti-clockwise side of the motorway. Due to high levels of smoke, the clockwise carriageway was also temporarily brought to a halt, along with the closure of the A21 northbound link road to the M25 clockwise.

National Highways said in an earlier update: “The #M25 in #Kent remains closed anti-clockwise between J6 (#Godstone) and J5 (#M26) due to a lorry fire. Clockwise has now also been stopped due to smoke levels. The #A21 northbound link road to #M25 clockwise is also closed. This means there is no access to the #M26 east.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lorry fire on the M25 in Kent caused significant disruption on Monday afternoon, with carriageways affected by closures and heavy smoke. | National Highways

In a more recent update, National Highways confirmed that traffic caught within the closure had been released and efforts to reopen the road were underway: “We're now in the process of re-opening the #M25 in #Kent anti-clockwise between J6 (#Godstone) & J5 (#M26) following this lorry fire. Traffic caught within the closure has been released past the scene and we'll have all other traffic moving again very soon.”