Lanes reopen between Hedge End and Southampton after crash between lorry and van
Two lanes on the M27 have been reopened following a collision between a lorry and a van.
National Highways said two lanes on the M27 westbound between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 5 (Southampton) were forced to shut due to the incident.
The traffic service said: “The earlier collision has been cleared. Approx. 3 miles congestion remains on the approach, 30 minute delays.”
