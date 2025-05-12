Is M40 still shut?: Carriageway in Buckinghamshire closed after crash causes oil spill, when will it reopen
National Highways said the spillage has led to the closure of the southbound carriageway in Buckinghamshire between Junction 6 (Lewknor/Watlington) and Junction 5 (Stokenchurch).
Emergency services were called to the scene following the incident, which prompted the immediate shutdown of the southbound carriageway. According to National Highways, “Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene along with National Highways Traffic Officers. A substantial fuel spillage has also been reported, our service providers are on scene.”
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and follow diversion routes as clean-up operations and safety assessments continue. According to traffic service Motorwaycameras, traffic conditions are expected to return to normal from 4.30pm.