Is M40 still shut?: Carriageway in Buckinghamshire closed after crash causes oil spill, when will it reopen

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

12th May 2025, 1:22pm
The M40 has been shut following a crash that resulted in an oil spill.

National Highways said the spillage has led to the closure of the southbound carriageway in Buckinghamshire between Junction 6 (Lewknor/Watlington) and Junction 5 (Stokenchurch).

Emergency services were called to the scene following the incident, which prompted the immediate shutdown of the southbound carriageway. According to National Highways, “Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene along with National Highways Traffic Officers. A substantial fuel spillage has also been reported, our service providers are on scene.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and follow diversion routes as clean-up operations and safety assessments continue. According to traffic service Motorwaycameras, traffic conditions are expected to return to normal from 4.30pm.

