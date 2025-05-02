Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are facing major delays on the M62 today following two separate incidents that have led to road closures and heavy congestion.

National Highways said the M62 westbound is fully closed between Junction 19 (Heywood) and Junction 18 in Greater Manchester due to a serious collision. Emergency services are currently at the scene, with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the agency said: “The M62 is closed westbound between Junction 19 near (Heywood) and Junction 18 due to a collision. Emergency Services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.”

Drivers are facing major delays on the M62 today following two separate incidents that have led to road closures and heavy congestion.

In a separate incident earlier today, a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway between Junction 23 and Junction 22 near Denshaw, West Yorkshire, also caused severe disruption.

National Highways Yorkshire reported that Lane 3 remains closed for recovery and clean-up operations, while lanes 1 and 2 have since reopened.

“Lane 3 remains CLOSED on the #M62 westbound between J23 and J22 near #Denshaw #WestYorkshire for recovery and clear up works following a multi vehicle collision. Lanes 1 and 2 are now OPEN. There are currently delays of 60 mins on approach to the incident,” the agency posted.

Normal traffic conditions in Heywood are expected between 6.45pm and 7pm, said the traffic service.