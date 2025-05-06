Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers travelling on the M1 through Northamptonshire are facing severe delays after a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

National Highways said the northbound carriageway between Junction 16 (Weedon Bec) and Junction 18 (Crick), has been closed due to the incident, with emergency services at the scene.

National Highways confirmed the closure in a traffic alert on Tuesday morning, saying: “M1 - Collision - Northbound - Carriageway Closed - Between J16 and J18.”

The East Midlands emergency services are currently at the scene and are being supported by an air ambulance, which also responded to the collision.

The northbound stretch remains fully closed, and National Highways is advising motorists to expect delays and consider alternative routes.

In an update on X on Tuesday afternoon, the traffic service wrote: “The #M1 northbound between J16 #Northampton and J18 #Crick remains closed due to an earlier collision. Traffic caught within the closure continues to be released from the rear of the queue.”