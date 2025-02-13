A major motorway has now been reopened after being closed for about 18 miles for several hours after two serious crashes.

The first crash, on the M11 in Essex was between J7A for Harlow and J8 for Stansted. The northbound side was briefly shut and then reopened, but the southbound carriageway, where the accident happened, was shut until about 1pm.

Queueing traffic on the M11 on Thursday morning | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

Another accident on the southbound side between Junction 9 for Newmarket and Junction 8 for Stansted saw both carriageways closed. The northbound carriageway was shut to allow the air ambulance to land.

It means that on the southbound M11, in total an 18-mile stretch of road between Junction 10 and Junction 7A was shut.

More info is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com and from its 24/7 contact centre team on 0300 123 5000.