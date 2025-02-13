Update: Is the M11 open? Two serious crashes on Essex motorway caused long queues - air ambulance called
The first crash, on the M11 in Essex was between J7A for Harlow and J8 for Stansted. The northbound side was briefly shut and then reopened, but the southbound carriageway, where the accident happened, was shut until about 1pm.
Another accident on the southbound side between Junction 9 for Newmarket and Junction 8 for Stansted saw both carriageways closed. The northbound carriageway was shut to allow the air ambulance to land.
It means that on the southbound M11, in total an 18-mile stretch of road between Junction 10 and Junction 7A was shut.
