The after effects of a lorry fire which closed a motorway are still being felt by rush-hour drivers this morning.

The M11 was shut southbound near Stansted Airport between Junction 10 at Duxford and Junction 8 for Stansted Airport last night, and a diversion was put in.

This morning the closure only affects the London-bound stretch between Junction 9 at Great Chesterford and Junction 8A for Birchanger. One lane is closed and this has caused about six miles of queues and is adding about 45 minutes to journey times.