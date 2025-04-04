Is the M11 open? Lane closed on southbound side after lorry fire
The after effects of a lorry fire which closed a motorway are still being felt by rush-hour drivers this morning.
The M11 was shut southbound near Stansted Airport between Junction 10 at Duxford and Junction 8 for Stansted Airport last night, and a diversion was put in.
This morning the closure only affects the London-bound stretch between Junction 9 at Great Chesterford and Junction 8A for Birchanger. One lane is closed and this has caused about six miles of queues and is adding about 45 minutes to journey times.
