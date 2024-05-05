Is the M27 closed? Police appeal for witnesses after van drove in the wrong direction - causing multi-car crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses after a van drove the wrong way down a major motorway, resulting in a collision which closed the road.
A multi-vehicle crash closed the M27’s westbound lanes for several hours on Saturday night (4 May) between Hedge End and Southampton. NationalWorld’s sister title, the Portsmouth News, report that the accident took place after a white van drove the wrong way down the motorway.
The road was re-opened just before midnight, with police now appealing for any witnesses. In a post on social media, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing wrote: “We have now re opened the M27 following a multiple vehicle road traffic incident westbound at J7. We are appealing for witness's to anyone who saw a white van travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway.”
The force has arrested a man, they continued, but their enquiries were ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police on 101, or via their website.
The M27 had been closed between junction 5 and junction 7, but a number of other parts of the road - including junctions 4 and 5 - are also closed due to planned maintenance. You can find out more about road closures on the Traffic England website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.