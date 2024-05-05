Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van drove the wrong way down a major motorway, resulting in a collision which closed the road.

A multi-vehicle crash closed the M27’s westbound lanes for several hours on Saturday night (4 May) between Hedge End and Southampton. NationalWorld’s sister title, the Portsmouth News, report that the accident took place after a white van drove the wrong way down the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was re-opened just before midnight, with police now appealing for any witnesses. In a post on social media, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing wrote: “We have now re opened the M27 following a multiple vehicle road traffic incident westbound at J7. We are appealing for witness's to anyone who saw a white van travelling in the opposite direction on the westbound carriageway.”

The force has arrested a man, they continued, but their enquiries were ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact police on 101, or via their website.