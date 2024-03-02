Telling news your way
Is the M3 closed? Latest updates after motorway closure causes long delays

The M3 is open and traffic is moving as normal today (Saturday, March 3) after huge delays in the lead up to the weekend
Nancy Fielder
Nancy Fielder
3 minutes ago
The M3 has reopened after being partially closed westbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following collision. The M3 has reopened after being partially closed westbound between junction 11 and junction 12 following collision.
Yesterday, Hampshire police and the fire services were at the scene of a serious collision which has resulted in the closure of the M3 westbound. The closure was between junction 11, Winchester, and junction 12, Eastleigh. This part of the major road was closed off at approximately 5:30pm and it continued to be closed into the night while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A diversion route was put in place but there were significant delays forming from Winchester services. National Highways South East has said that there are delays of 30 minutes.

