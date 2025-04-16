Is the M40 shut?: Motorway reopens after crash near High Wycombe causes 90-minute delays

One lane on the M40 carriageway has been shut following a collision in Buckinghamshire. One lane on the M40 carriageway has been shut following a collision in Buckinghamshire.
The M40 carriageway in Buckinghamshire has fully reopened following a collision.

National Highways said all three lanes between Junction 5 and Junction 4 (High Wycombe) are now fully operational.

The crash had earlier caused delays of at least 90 minutes on approach.

