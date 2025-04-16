Is the M40 shut?: Motorway reopens after crash near High Wycombe causes 90-minute delays
The M40 carriageway in Buckinghamshire has fully reopened following a collision.
National Highways said all three lanes between Junction 5 and Junction 4 (High Wycombe) are now fully operational.
The crash had earlier caused delays of at least 90 minutes on approach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.