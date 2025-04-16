Is the M40 shut?: One lane closed after crash near High Wycombe causes 90-minute delays
One lane on the M40 carriageway has been shut following a collision in Buckinghamshire.
National Highways said one lane of three is closed on the southbound between Junction 5 and Junction 4 (High Wycombe) due to the incident, causing delays of at least 90 minutes on the approach.
