The M5 will remain closed following the tragic accident | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Tragedy struck on another English motorway when a car left the carriageway - leaving three people dead.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people have died and a fourth seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the M5 in South Gloucestershire.

A white BMW car left the northbound carriageway at approximately 9pm last night (Friday 30 May) between junction 14 (Falfield) and the Michaelwood services. As a result the M5 remains closed in both directions between junctions 14 and 13 (Stroud).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed two adults in their 40s and one teenage child who were travelling in the vehicle have died from their injuries. A second child sustained serious injuries and they have been taken to hospital.

Inspector Mark Vicary, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the child in hospital and loved ones who have received the most awful news overnight.

“A specially-trained officer will provide them with support at this difficult time.”

Insp Vicary continued: “Emergency services have worked throughout the night at what has proved to be a very complex scene. They have worked diligently and professionally to try to save life in the most tragic of circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been necessary to keep the road closures in place at this time to enable further collision investigation work during daylight hours. Vehicle recovery work still needs to be completed and National Highways will need to assess the carriageway and make any necessary repairs before it will be safe to reopen the motorway.

“As a result the M5 remains closed this morning and we estimate it will need to stay shut in both directions for the next few hours, however we are doing all we can to reopen it as soon as possible.

“We appreciate this closure is causing delays and disruption to the public, particularly at the end of the half-term break. But given the severity of this distressing incident, we hope the public can understand the reasons why this is necessary and ask them to consider alternative travel plans.”

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, are asked to contact police online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225151145.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225151145.