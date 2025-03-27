Is Waterloo Station closed? Fire alarm sees concourse evacuated

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

27th Mar 2025, 7:55am
A major railway station was evacuated after a fire broke out.

Transport for London has confirmed that Waterloo station reopened at about 7.30am. It had been shut at about 6.45am after reports of the fire.

In a video on social media platform X, an announcement can be heard saying: "Ladies and gentleman, your attention. Due to a reported emergency, all passengers leave the station immediately."

Waterloo, which is the terminal for lines into Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire and south west London, is one of Britain’s biggest stations and has the largest number of platforms.

Related topics:HampshireSurrey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice