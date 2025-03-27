Is Waterloo Station closed? Fire alarm sees concourse evacuated

A major railway station was evacuated after a fire broke out.

Transport for London has confirmed that Waterloo station reopened at about 7.30am. It had been shut at about 6.45am after reports of the fire.

In a video on social media platform X, an announcement can be heard saying: "Ladies and gentleman, your attention. Due to a reported emergency, all passengers leave the station immediately."

Waterloo, which is the terminal for lines into Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire and south west London, is one of Britain’s biggest stations and has the largest number of platforms.