Is Waterloo Station closed? Fire alarm sees concourse evacuated
A major railway station was evacuated after a fire broke out.
Transport for London has confirmed that Waterloo station reopened at about 7.30am. It had been shut at about 6.45am after reports of the fire.
In a video on social media platform X, an announcement can be heard saying: "Ladies and gentleman, your attention. Due to a reported emergency, all passengers leave the station immediately."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.