The government has addressed reports that high speed rail project may not run to Euston until 2038 – or at all

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he did not see “any conceivable circumstances” in which HS2 would not run to its planned Euston terminus.

It follows reports that a cost-cutting measure on the high speed rail project could instead see the north-south railway route terminate in a west London suburb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government earlier refused to confirm that HS2 will reach its Euston following reports the scheme may be delayed or scrapped.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said HS2 will reach its central London terminus (Composite: Mark Hall)

The Sun reported that soaring inflation and construction costs could mean HS2 trains terminate in the suburbs of west London at a new hub at Old Oak Common instead,

It would mean that commuters would have to complete their journeys into central London by using the Elizabeth Line.

The paper said bosses were considering pushing back HS2’s Euston terminus to 2038 - or scrapping it entirely. The newspaper also reported that a two-to-five-year delay to the entire project - which at present is due to be completed between 2029 and 2033 - is being considered.

Asked by BBC News after his Bloomberg speech whether ministers were committed to HS2 going “all the way to Euston”, Hunt said: “Yes we are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And I don’t see any conceivable circumstances in which that would not end up at Euston. And indeed I prioritised HS2 in the autumn statement.

“We have not got a good record in this country of delivering complex, expensive infrastructure quickly, but I’m incredibly proud that, for the first time in this last decade, under a Conservative government, we have shovels in the ground building HS2 and we’re going to make it happen.”

(Graphic: Mark Hall)

When asked about the report earlier, a Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman said: “The government remains committed to delivering HS2 to Manchester, as confirmed in the autumn statement.

“As well as supporting tens of thousands of jobs, the project will connect regions across the UK, improve capacity on our railways and provide a greener option of travel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

HS2’s website still features plans for the high speed trains to travel to Euston and says a new station there will have 10 450m platforms. It also says the station will be used by up to 17 high-speed trains per hour at "peak operation".

The HS2 project has been dogged by criticism over its financial and environmental impact. In October of last year, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 would be reviewed, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt subsequently backed the project.