Jet2: Airline confirms Fuerteventura flight diverted from Leeds airport due to 'fault indication' on plane
A Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport had to be diverted shortly after take-off due to a “minor fault”. Passengers on the 8.45am flight to the island of Fuerteventura this morning (Thursday) were re-directed to East Midlands Airport after the issues arose. Concerns were raised on an aircraft spotters group on Facebook after it was noticed that the flight was “circling for 25 minutes over Leeds”.
A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Flight LS249 from Leeds Bradford to Fuerteventura followed standard procedure and diverted to East Midlands Airport this morning, due to a minor fault indication.
“The aircraft landed safely, and customers will be transferred onto a standby aircraft and flown to their destination.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.