All lines out of London Euston have now reopened following an “incident” on Wednesday afternoon.

Chaos was reported at the major London station after the incident, reportedly took place in the Bletchley area, which resulted in the line closure.

An information board at the station said “Due to the emergency services attending to an incident in the Bletchley area, there is currently a block on all departures from Euston station. Customers are advised to seek alternative means of travel or remain on the main concourse and listen out for updates.”

In an update, Network Rail said all lines have reopened. It says on X: “Following earlier disruption, all lines have now reopened It’ll take a while for the service to catch up Please continue to check @nationalrailenq for updates about your journey.”