London Euston travel update: All lines reopen after 'incident' causes chaos at station

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Nov 2024, 4:38pm

All lines out of London Euston have now reopened following an “incident” on Wednesday afternoon.

Chaos was reported at the major London station after the incident, reportedly took place in the Bletchley area, which resulted in the line closure.

An information board at the station said “Due to the emergency services attending to an incident in the Bletchley area, there is currently a block on all departures from Euston station. Customers are advised to seek alternative means of travel or remain on the main concourse and listen out for updates.”

An 'incident' near Bletchley is causing delays at London EustonAn 'incident' near Bletchley is causing delays at London Euston
In an update, Network Rail said all lines have reopened. It says on X: “Following earlier disruption, all lines have now reopened It’ll take a while for the service to catch up Please continue to check @nationalrailenq for updates about your journey.”

